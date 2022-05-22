PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Lyft stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,389,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $63.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

