PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of PaySign from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.92. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PaySign by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 54.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PaySign by 15.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PaySign by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

