PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 111,719 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of IMAX worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 7.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $921.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

