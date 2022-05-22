PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

