Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

