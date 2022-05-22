Permit Capital LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 1.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Permit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Range Resources worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.18. 3,269,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

