Permit Capital LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,020,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

