Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.57 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.04 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,423,034 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of £27.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.20.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.