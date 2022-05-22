Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares $0.71 Variable Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.709 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.42 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

