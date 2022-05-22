PFS Investments Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

