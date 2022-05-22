PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

