Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

PHAT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $39.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

