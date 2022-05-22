Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,959. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

