Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $93.79. 3,838,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,924. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

