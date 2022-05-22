Pinkcoin Market Cap Hits $484,055.34 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $484,055.34 and $348.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00198440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00351395 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,238,349 coins and its circulating supply is 435,977,913 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

