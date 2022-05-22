PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 19.2% This Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $914,890.33 and $227.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,969.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00658602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00168391 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016980 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

