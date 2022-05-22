PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PlayAGS worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

