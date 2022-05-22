Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC PMKRF opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Playmaker Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Get Playmaker Capital alerts:

About Playmaker Capital (Get Rating)

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.