Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC PMKRF opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Playmaker Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43.
About Playmaker Capital (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.