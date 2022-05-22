Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.31 on Friday. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

