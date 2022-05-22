Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $282,756.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

