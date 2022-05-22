Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce $75.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.29 million. Porch Group posted sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $319.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $320.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $381.62 million, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $412.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Porch Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

