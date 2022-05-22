Portion Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,685.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.11 or 1.00031996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,358,363 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

