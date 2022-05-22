PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.20 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

