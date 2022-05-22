Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.32% of IQVIA worth $170,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

IQV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.83. The company had a trading volume of 861,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,611. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

