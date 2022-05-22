Primecap Management Co. CA Has $276.95 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.23% of Citigroup worth $276,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

C stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 29,025,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,546,996. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

