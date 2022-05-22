Prism Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 2.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

MCHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 8,578,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,156. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

