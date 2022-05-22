Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.81. 370,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

