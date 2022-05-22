Prism Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOG stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

