Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 305,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $51.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.