Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

