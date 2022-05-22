ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.