ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $58.73. 171,252,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 98,709,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.