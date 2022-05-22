Prudential PLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

