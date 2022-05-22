Prudential PLC Has $665,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.57.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.