Prudential PLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

