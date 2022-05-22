Prudential PLC Invests $139,000 in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of THD stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.