Prudential PLC Invests $406,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.42 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

