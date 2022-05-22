Prudential PLC Sells 11,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after acquiring an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

