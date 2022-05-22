Prudential PLC Sells 67,700 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

