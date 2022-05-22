PSG Equity L.L.C. Makes New Investment in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

PSG Equity L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,464,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,349,000. EverCommerce makes up about 100.0% of PSG Equity L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PSG Equity L.L.C. owned 0.44% of EverCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EVCM stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching 9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of 8.73 and a one year high of 23.41.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.93.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
