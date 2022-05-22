Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Asana were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

