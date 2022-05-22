Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.20. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $155.39 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

