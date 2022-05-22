Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PMO opened at $10.64 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

