Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $4.82.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.