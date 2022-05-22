Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Quaker Chemical worth $61,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,771. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $134.27 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

