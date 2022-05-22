Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.