Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

