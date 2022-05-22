Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys 4,300 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.