Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QST. Atb Cap Markets lowered Questor Technology from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$31.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

