Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148,342 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

